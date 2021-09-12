Humanitarian

Kuwait donates over $1 million worth medical equipment to Kurdistan Region

The batch, which is over 10 tons, includes testing machines, such as X-rays and mechanical ventilators, worth over $1 million in total.
The donated foodstuff and medical equipment are pictured at a warehouse in Kurdistan Region's Erbil, Sept. 12, 2021. (Photo: BCF)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region received a batch of essential medical equipment from Kuwait on Sunday as part of that country's contribution to helping the autonomous region strengthen its health sector, the Kurdistan Regional Government's health ministry announced.

The batch, which is over 10 tons, includes testing machines, such as X-rays and mechanical ventilators, that are worth over $1 million in total, Health Minister Saman Barzinji told a press conference on Saturday.

These contributions are essential at this critical time for fighting the pandemic, he added.

Besides medical donations, the Gulf country, in cooperation with Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), has prepared 7,100 food parcels for distribution to families in need across nine provinces of Iraq, including the autonomous region, Musa Ahmed, the charity's head, said in the press conference.

The Gulf state financially sponsored both contributions to the Kurdish entities.

