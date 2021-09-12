US condemns drone attacks on Erbil airport, reiterates support for Kurdistan Region's security

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States on Sunday condemned the drone attack that targeted Erbil International Airport late Saturday night and vowed to continue helping the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) maintain peace and security.

The airport was targeted by two explosive-laden drones just before midnight Saturday. The attacks did not result in any casualties or material damage, the US-led international coalition, whose base on the airport grounds was the target of the attack, said on Sunday.

"We strongly condemn yesterday’s drone attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region," the US Consulate General in Erbil said in a statement released on Sunday. It added that the attacks are "a threat" to Iraq's sovereignty and stability.

The US also said it would support any investigations launched by the KRG into the attacks.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the KRG and Government of Iraq in their efforts to maintain and restore peace and stability," the consulate statement read.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Airport authorities said that while the attack did briefly affect flight operations at the airport, they were promptly resumed shortly after.