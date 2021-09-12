Developing ties, investments in Kurdistan lead talks in meeting between Kurdish PM, Saudi diplomat

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will continue to prioritize developing relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, read a KRG statement after a meeting between the Kurdish prime minister and the Saudi ambassador to Iraq.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Ambassador Abdulaziz al-Shammari discussed "regional developments and bilateral relations."

The prime minister affirmed the KRG "will continue to develop ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the Kurdistan Region as a factor of stability in the region."

"Both sides expressed readiness to cooperate on key issues of shared interests, including more investments in the Kurdistan Region by the Saudi Arabian companies," the statement concluded.