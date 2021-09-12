Politics

Developing ties, investments in Kurdistan lead talks in meeting between Kurdish PM, Saudi diplomat

"Both sides expressed readiness to cooperate on key issues of shared interests, including more investments in the Kurdistan Region by the Saudi Arabian companies."
author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Saudi Arabia Kurdistan Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will continue to prioritize developing relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, read a KRG statement after a meeting between the Kurdish prime minister and the Saudi ambassador to Iraq.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Ambassador Abdulaziz al-Shammari discussed "regional developments and bilateral relations."

The prime minister affirmed the KRG "will continue to develop ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the Kurdistan Region as a factor of stability in the region."

"Both sides expressed readiness to cooperate on key issues of shared interests, including more investments in the Kurdistan Region by the Saudi Arabian companies," the statement concluded.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive