Kurdistan beacon of peaceful coexistence, religious freedom, says Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader, extended his congratulations on Monday on the appointment of His Holiness Mar Awa III as the new Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East.

Barzani in a statement marking the occasion wished the new Patriarch success and affirmed that the Kurdistan Region would continue to be a beacon of coexistence and religious freedom in the wider region.

The Kurdish leader expressed his hope that the appointment of His Holiness Mar Awa III will deepen "the culture of coexistence between the components, and bring forth peace and tranquility in the region."

"There is no force that can sabotage" peaceful coexistence in the Kurdistan Region.

Earlier on Monday, a ceremony was held in Ankawa, Erbil, to inaugurate Mar Awa III as the Patriarch of the Assyrian Church of the East.

The appointment was announced by a committee of top religious figures. His predecessor, Mar Gewargis III Sliwa, had resigned due to medical reasons. The event was attended by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and other KRG officials, top religious figures from around the world, and foreign diplomats.