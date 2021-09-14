Two Kurds elected to Norwegian parliament

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Two Kurdish candidates have won seats in the Sept. 13 Norwegian parliamentary elections according to preliminary election results.

One of the winning candidates is Mani Huseyni (33), a member of the winning Labour party, who is originally from the city of Qamishlo in Syrian Kurdistan and moved to Norway 23 years ago.

The other is Seher Aydin, a Kurd from Konya in central Turkey. Aydin is a member of the far-left Red Party which managed to pass the 4 percent threshold required to run in the elections. However, that party is not expected to form a part of the new left-wing led government.

Norway’s left-wing opposition, headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Store, won the general election on a campaign focusing on the future of Norway’s oil industry.

His election win unseated a center-right coalition headed by Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg since 2013. He is set to become the new prime minister after forming a government coalition with his Labour party, Socialist Left and the Centre party.

Story will be updated …