Russia says Putin self-isolating due to coronavirus cases among his inner circle

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kremlin announced, on Tuesday, that Russian President Vladimir Putin will isolate himself due to coronavirus infections within his close circle, a few hours after he met his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin has tested negative for coronavirus and is "absolutely healthy," as reported by CNN.

Peskov told journalists in a press conference call that, since "several people" in Putin's entourage have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, Putin "must take a responsible position and not endanger the health of his colleagues."

The spokesman did not specify who has tested positive and said in response to questions that he didn't know whether the individuals in question had been vaccinated.

The Russian presidency confirmed that Putin will attend the upcoming conference of the Collective Security Organization and the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization via videoconference.

On Monday, Putin welcomed Assad to the Kremlin in the Russian capital Moscow, where the two leaders discussed "many issues of mutual interest, including the continued presence of foreign troops in Syria."

Read More: Putin criticizes presence of foreign military forces in Syria during meeting with Assad

According to CNN Russia is among the countries worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, reporting the eighth highest number of cases globally. As of Tuesday, it had officially recorded more than 7 million cases and 190,000 deaths, according to World Health Organization data.