Kurdistan Region delegation concludes UK trip with visit to UAE leader's London residence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At the tail end of a four-day trip to the UK that concluded on Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani visited the London residence of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to a statement released on Saturday by Barzani's office, the two discussed relations between the Gulf nation and both the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government, upcoming Iraqi elections, and Barzani's recent dialogue with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The statement added that the two sides agreed to strengthen "friendship and ties in all fields, and the importance of exerting efforts and joint work to maintain stability, addressing conflicts and tensions in the wider region and exchanged views on the latest developments in the wider region."

The delegation led by Barzani arrived in the British capital on Wednesday, where they spent the following days meeting with a number of high-level officials, including the foreign and defense secretaries.

On Friday, Barzani arrived at 10 Downing Street, which houses the official residences and offices of the UK Prime Minister, and was welcomed by Johnson.

"I want you to know that our friendship, our relationship with you, with the Kurdish public, is of enormous importance," Johnson told the Barzani at a press conference following their discussion.