Barzani Charity Foundation hands out 1,000 food baskets to needy Baghdad families

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil-based Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) launched a campaign on Saturday to distribute food parcels to low-income families in Baghdad, in cooperation with the Kuwait Relief Society.

The project, says the BCF, aims to alleviate some of the hardships faced by families with an insufficient source of income across Iraq and the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

"We are now in the process of distributing food baskets to a group of poor people in the Jamila area," a neighborhood located in the eastern half of the capital known as Rusafa, said the representative of the organization in Baghdad, to Kurdistan 24.

Badraddin Najmaddin, the representative, added that the BCF will also distribute "additional food baskets to the poor on the Karkh side of the Iraqi capital, and in the al-Fadhl area."

Najmaddin added that an estimated total of one thousand food parcels will be distributed.

He also explained that the BCF will launch another campaign tomorrow in the city of Kut, located in southern Wasit province, that will also support low-income families.

The humanitarian aid comes within a relief program launched by the organization that also included all four provinces of the Kurdistan Region.

The BCF is one of the more active humanitarian organizations in the autonomous region, providing a substantial amount of aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and northern Syria. It also supports multiple programs to help educate and otherwise enrich the lives of displaced children.

It was founded in 2005, following the overthrow of Saddam Hussein’s regime. In its own words, it “strives to honor the great legacy of Mala Mustafa Barzani, the leader of the Kurdish Liberation Movement and influencer of the contemporary Kurdish nation.”