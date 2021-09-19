Politics

Strengthening New Delhi-Erbil relations leads talks between Indian Amb. to Iraq, Kurdish officials

author_image Kurdistan 24
India's new Ambassador to Iraq Prashant Pise during a meeting President Masoud Barzani in Erbil on Sept. 19, 2021. (Photo: Masoud Barzani's Office)
Kurdistan Erbil New Delhi India

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – India's new Ambassador to Iraq, Prashant Pise, met with Kurdish officials in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil Sunday, including President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Pise and Barzani stressed the importance of strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and India in the academic, medical, economic, and other fields, a statement from the Kurdish leader's office explained.

The statement added that they also discussed the latest political developments in the region, fighting terrorism, and the upcoming Iraqi election scheduled for October 10.

The Indian diplomat and President Barzani expressed their hope that the vote would "have a positive impact and meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people," it concluded.

Ambassador Pise also met the deputy speaker of the Kurdistan Region Parliament, Hemn Hawrami. The Indian embassy thanked Hawrami, adding that New Delhi is "looking forward to further strengthening our relationship."

Indian Consul General to Erbil Subhash Chandra Kain accompanied Ambassador Pise in his meetings.

