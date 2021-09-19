Iraq gov't focuses efforts to hold 'successful' election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in a meeting on Sunday with Deputy Parliament Speaker Hassan al-Kaabi discussed government efforts to facilitate a "successful" election, a statement from Kadhimi's office said.

The Iraqi legislative elections are scheduled to be held on Oct. 10, a year before the scheduled date, based on a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he took office in 2020 after his predecessor resigned along with his cabinet as a result of a national protest movement against institutional corruption, poor services, and a low standard of living that began in October 2019.

Elections will be held under a new electoral law that divides Iraq into 83 electoral districts instead of the previous 18.

Kadhimi discussed with Kaabi ways to "enhance coordination between the executive and legislative authorities so that the upcoming October election is the true expression of the Iraqi people's will," according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office.

The European Union has deployed an election monitoring mission to Iraq to "watch and analyze" the vote, the official leading the EU team affirmed Thursday.

The mission would produce a preliminary statement on their findings on election day and a comprehensive report with recommendations for future elections about two months after the process concludes, said Viola Von Cramon-Taubadel, the chief observer of the European Union’s Election Observation Mission.

