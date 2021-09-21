Kurdistan PM, local officials talk needs of Duhok's Simel district

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – As part of efforts to address the needs of Duhok province's Simel district, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with local officials on Tuesday.

The gathering, attended by the Simel mayor and other local top officials as well as the Duhok governor, "aims to review the demands and needs of the district closely," a statement from the prime minister's office read.

Barzani stated that the government is working to provide the best services to all areas in the Kurdistan Region "without discrimination" and will continue to direct available resources to finance projects equitably.

The premier called on Simel district officials to exert their best efforts to improve the services the local administration provides to citizens.

