One killed, four wounded in fighting near northern Syrian city of Ain Issa, SDF says

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – One civilian was killed, and four other civilians were injured during an attack by Turkish-backed forces in the northern Syrian city of Ain Issa on Wednesday, according to an official from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

"Turkish-linked mercenaries backed with tanks attacked the village of Al Debs where fierce clashes broke out that lasted for more than 2 hours," the SDF Press office said in a press release.

The SDF said SDF fighters repelled the “ground, artillery attack and infiltration” by Turkish-backed forces in Al Bebs village on the M4 international road northwest Ain Issa.

During the attack, one 35-year-old civilian was killed and four others were injured. The injured were transferred to the hospital in Raqqa.

The local North Press news agency reported the M4 road was closed due to the intensification of attacks by Turkish-backed groups.

The SDF also accused the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) of looting civilian houses and stealing 100 sheep.

Despite ceasefire agreements between Turkey and Russia and Turkey and the United States in place since October 2019, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army continue to regularly target SDF-held areas.

In recent months, the Turkish Army and Turkish-backed groups also intensified artillery, air, and drone strikes against areas under the SDF’s control.

Most of the attacks are concentrated near Tal Tamr, Ain Issa, and areas near Northern Aleppo.