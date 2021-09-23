Finnish Foreign Ministry: 'Kurdistan has an important position in the Middle East'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed on Thursday that it was actively working to increase its cooperation in multiple sectors with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), noting its pledge to help provide services to the general population.

The media office of Garmiyan's local administration stated that it had received Finnish foreign ministry envoy Borio Marson, accompanied by top officials from Finland's Hanko province.

"Kurdistan has an important position in the Middle East, so we want to have strong relations with the Kurdistan Region," he said, according to a KRG statement.

For his part, Garmiyan Administration Supervisor Jalal Nouri said, "Garmiyan, too, has an important local position in terms of geography," adding that it "is dealt with as a province by the Kurdistan Regional Government and it has common borders with Iran and the Iraqi provinces [located outside the Kurdistan Region]."

The Garmiyan Administration is an unofficial province within the Kurdistan Region that includes the three districts of Kalar, Kifri, and Chamchamal in territory disputed by Baghdad and Erbil.

Earlier in the day, Spain's newly inaugurated ambassador to Iraq, Pedro Martinez-Avial, told Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani that the European nation was preparing to open a consulate in Erbil.

Both Finland and Spain are part of the US-led Coalition to Defeat ISIS, carrying out advising and training programs for the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces.