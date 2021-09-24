Environment

KRG spending 2 billion IQD on dam in Sulaimani's Darbandikhan

The dam will be able to hold 21 million cubic meters of water, an official statement read.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
The Dewana Dam in Darbandikhan, Sulaimani province, Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Karwan Yara / Kurdistan 24)
The Dewana Dam in Darbandikhan, Sulaimani province, Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Karwan Yara / Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Dewana Dam Krg Kurdistan Region Darbandinkhan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated over 2 billion Iraqi dinars (just under $1.37 million) to build a new dam in Sulaimani province’s Darbandikhan, according to an official statement.

Dewana Dam, which is 422 meters above sea level, will have 21 million cubic meters of capacity.

The project is part of the KRG’s strategy to secure water resources, particularly as drought frequency has increased recently.

The government, besides natural gas, relies on water resources from its existing dams to generate electricity for the population.

Aid groups studying droughts in the Middle East said recently that a recent dry spell affected 12 million people in both Iraq and Syria, The World reported.

In August, a coalition of aid groups warned that Iraq's 2021 summer was the second-driest season in 40 years.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive