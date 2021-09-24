KRG spending 2 billion IQD on dam in Sulaimani's Darbandikhan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has allocated over 2 billion Iraqi dinars (just under $1.37 million) to build a new dam in Sulaimani province’s Darbandikhan, according to an official statement.

Dewana Dam, which is 422 meters above sea level, will have 21 million cubic meters of capacity.

The project is part of the KRG’s strategy to secure water resources, particularly as drought frequency has increased recently.

The government, besides natural gas, relies on water resources from its existing dams to generate electricity for the population.

Aid groups studying droughts in the Middle East said recently that a recent dry spell affected 12 million people in both Iraq and Syria, The World reported.

In August, a coalition of aid groups warned that Iraq's 2021 summer was the second-driest season in 40 years.