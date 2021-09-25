Turkish trade minister to visit Iraq and Kurdistan Region for second time in two months

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Turkish Trade Minister Mehmet Mus will make a visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region on Saturday and Sunday, for the second time in as many months.

According to official Turkish media, the minister will go to Baghdad first, where he will meet with Transport Minister Nasser Hussein Bandar al-Shibli, and then move on to the autonomous Kurdistan Region's capital of Erbil.

The Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that the Turkish minister will meet with the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and its prime minister, Masrour Barzani.

It is expected that Minister Mus will advocate for new ways to improve Turkey's trade and economic relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region as well as discussing various problems facing Turkish companies operating in Iraq.

Turkish exports to Iraq amounted to $9.1 billion last year, while their volume in the first eight months of 2021 have so far amounted to $6.6 billion.