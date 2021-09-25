COVID-19: Iraq reports lowest daily cases since surge in February

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi health authorities on Saturday said they had recorded just over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the lowest count since infections soared in February this year.

Duhok province in the Kurdistan Region had recorded the highest number of cases, 253, during the 24-hour period, according to the latest Iraqi health ministry statement. There were 33 deaths due to the disease, raising the total since the pandemic began to 22,072, per official data.

The ministry statement added that healthcare workers had recorded close to 1.99 million COVID-19 cases, over 1.89 million of which have been cleared of the highly contagious infection, a 95 percent recovery rate. However, about 77,143 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized across the country, with 503 under intensive care due to the severity of their illness.

The health ministry also noted that, so far, 4,623,339 people in Iraq have received at least one dose of the available COVID-19 vaccines, a markedly low percentage of a country with a population of nearly 40 million.

Officials in the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have repeatedly called on the public to get vaccinated, with the governments' inoculation campaign picking up speed as daily cases soared.

The KRG on Saturday called on fully vaccinated citizens of the Kurdistan Region to visit health centers and obtain smart cards that would facilitate domestic and international travel.

