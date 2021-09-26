Iraq's FM discussed tripartite partnership with Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly. The three officials discussed the partnership's future, which will see greater economic and political integration between their countries.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi previously hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah in Baghdad on June 27 for a tripartite summit. That marked the first time an Egyptian leader visited Iraq in over 30 years.

At their meeting last week, Hussein and his counterparts agreed that their countries need to accelerate "the implementation of joint projects in the fields of economy, energy, and electricity," Egypt Today reported on Saturday.

Jordan Times also reported that the three ministers agreed on the need to "develop economic potential and achieve strategic integration among the three countries, in a way that enhances joint Arab action and achieves the aspirations of people towards progress and prosperity."

For his part, Jordan's Safadi said that his country continues to support the security and stability of Iraq, underscoring that this is essential for the security and stability of the wider region. He also pointed to Amman's support for reconstruction in Iraq.

"The ministers highlighted the importance of continuing consultation and coordination among the three countries within the framework of the tripartite cooperation, aiming to resolve regional crises and promote Arab action," the Jordan Times report said.

They agreed to have their next meeting in the Jordanian capital Amman, where they hope to take further steps to broaden cooperation.

Economic and political ties between the three countries have grown under Kadhimi's premiership. Trade has increased between Baghdad and Cairo (even during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic), and political relations between them have arguably been better in recent months than at any other time in the last three decades.

