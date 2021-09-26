PM Barzani receives the new French Ambassador to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Eric Chevallier, the new French Ambassador to Iraq, on Saturday.

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Ambassador Chevallier on his new diplomatic position and wished him success, according to an official statement released by his office.

Barzani also thanked France for its continued support of Kurdistan and its people.

For his part, Ambassador Chevallier praised the reforms made by the KRG’s 9th cabinet and said France wants to strengthen its relationship with the autonomous region further.

Relations between Erbil and Baghdad, Iraq’s upcoming elections, and the threat posed by the Islamic State were some other topics they discussed throughout the meeting.

On September 6, Iraqi President Barham Salih received Ambassador Chevallier’s credentials.

Before his new posting in Iraq, Chevallier was the Ambassador of France to Qatar since 2014. Before that, he served as France’s ambassador to Syria.

-- Dler Sabar