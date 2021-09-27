Economy

Former Italian politician leads delegation of European companies to Kurdistan Region  

“We want to start our work in Erbil. There are big business opportunities in this area.”
Former politician and President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Irene Pivetti speaks to Kurdistan 24 during visit to region. (Photo: K24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Former politician and President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Irene Pivetti, headed a delegation of seven Italian and other European companies that visited the Kurdistan Region in search of business opportunities. 

“It’s my honor to be assigned for this diplomatic mission, to lead these Italian and European companies, who are visiting Kurdistan Region for the first time,” Pivetti told Kurdistan 24 on Sunday. 

“We want to start our work in Erbil. There are big business opportunities in this area,” she said. 

The visiting companies’ areas of interest include finance, infrastructure, reconstruction, transportation, gas, and oil. 

“We believe that there are important and big business opportunities in this area, and we encourage other Italian and European companies to come work in Kurdistan Region,” Pivetti said.  

The Kurdistan Region has been lauded for its security and stability over the years. This has attracted investment in the autonomous region from international companies. Furthermore, the Kurdistan Region’s investment laws and visa requirements are much more straightforward and far less stringent than the rest of Iraq. 

 -- Dler S. Mohammed

