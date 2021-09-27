KRG launches two new electricity projects in Makhmour worth almost 2 billion Iraqi dinars

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced the launch of two new electricity projects in Makhmour costing a total of 1.742 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $1.2 million) on Monday.

A ceremony marking the beginning of the projects was attended by both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) minister of electricity and the governor of Erbil, according to an official statement from the KRG.

The projects are the “Bnar power station, carried out by Girshin company, and a 33 KV power-line at Qaraj conducted by Palos company,” the statement added.

The Qaraj plain of Makhmour is a disputed region between the KRG and the central government in Baghdad.

The projects are aimed to “improve electricity supply and reduce pressure on existing power lines,” the KRG statement said.