Two explosions in Syrian town of Jarabulus kill 2, injures 14

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Two people were reported killed and 14 injured by two explosions in the Turkish-occupied city of Jarabulus in the northern countryside of Syria’s Aleppo province.

The UK-based war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, reported that two explosions went off today in Jarabulus, one near the local council. The second explosion was caused by a motorcycle bomb inside the city. At least two people are reported dead and 14 injured as a result of these explosions.

The Syrian state news agency SANA also reported that “the two explosions caused the injury of several civilians and the injury of a number of Turkish occupation mercenaries (Syrian rebel fighters).”

Jarabulus is a strategic town on the west bank of the Euphrates River on Syria’s border with Turkey.

Turkey invaded Jarabulus with the consent of Russia in August 2016 to deny US-backed Kurdish-led forces the control of the area, which was then under the control of the Islamic State.

Apart from Jarabulus, Turkish-backed groups also control al-Bab, Afrin, Serekaniye, Tal Abyad, and hundreds of villages. Turkey also has military observation posts in Idlib province.

Turkish-occupied areas have been plagued by regular attacks on Turkish-backed forces and indiscriminate bombings that have also killed civilians. The area sees frequent infighting between rival factions that also lead to civilian deaths.

No one has credibly claimed responsibility for these incidents. Nevertheless, the Turkish state has blamed insurgents tied to the People’s Protection Units (YPG) for similar deadly attacks in the past.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the YPG have rejected such accusations and condemned previous attacks of this nature.