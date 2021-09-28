Kurdistan Region 'will take all necessary measures' to ensure safe election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Interior, Reber Ahmed, announced on Tuesday that "all necessary measures" will be taken to ensure a safe environment during upcoming Iraqi legislative elections that are scheduled for October 10.

Ahmed said in a social media post that he had "supervised the meeting of KRG’s High Security Elections Committee to review security plans and measures during election days," adding, "while we stress the importance of a free and fair process."

He then vowed that the KRG "will take all necessary measures to ensure elections are conducted in a safe environment."

111 independent candidates are competing for seats in the national parliament in areas disputed between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Across Iraq, approximately 25 million people are entitled to vote in the upcoming parliamentary election, and more than 3,240 candidates are competing independently or within party blocs and alliances, including minority candidates, for 329 seats in the Iraqi parliament.