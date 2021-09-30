Kurdistan Region PM, US envoy meet in Erbil to discuss ongoing partnership

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iran and Iraq Jennifer Gavito met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday in Erbil, where she declared her government's ongoing enthusiasm for its partnership with the autonomous region of Iraq.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement that the meeting, which was also attended by the US Consul General in Erbil Robert Palladino, covered multiple aspects of "the situation in Iraq and relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States."

Gavito pointed to "the important and special status of the Kurdistan Region, as the United States views its relations with the region with great interest, and that her visit comes to reaffirm America's support for the Kurdistan Region," according to the KRG statement.

For his part, Barzani thanked the United States for its assistance and presented an overview of the reforms undertaken by the KRG to diversify sources of income and establish a robust economic infrastructure.

They also discussed the upcoming Iraqi national election, the Strategic Dialogue between Iraq and America, and strategies for confronting terrorism.

Earlier on Thursday, Gavino announced a US donation of $300,000 to fund the creation of a Children’s Interpretation Center in the Erbil Citadel and another $370,000 for the historical site's preservation.

She described the ancient site as a "central landmark for the city of Erbil that will revitalize tourism" for the regional capital.