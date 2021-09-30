Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani hosts town hall meeting

The first town hall meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Sept. 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani hosted a town hall-style meeting last week in which the leader made himself available to respond to questions asked by a number of youths and university students.

“Do not think that this country is owned by someone else. No one owns it except you. Each citizen owns this country.”

Regarding salaries and reforms, the prime minister said, “I am not afraid of bearing responsibility. Even if I stand alone, I will accept my responsibilities and all of our efforts are directed toward returning the maximum amount of revenue for our citizens.”

He added, “most of the criticism made against this administration is political.”

In another part of the interview, Barzani commented on the upcoming Iraqi elections.

“Those politicians, who show off by creating hatred, antagonism, and speaking poorly of one another actually do not have anything to offer. And those who speak against other parties and say because someone made that mistake, you should vote for me, [I ask] why would I vote for you? Who knows, you might be worse? Tell me what do you have better to offer? The competition should be based on who can serve more effectively, who can do it better, and that is not done by speaking. Therefore, they avoid this subject because when it comes to actions, they have nothing to act upon.”

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT:



Presenter: Hello dears, I am Yadgar Fayaq for the initial Town Hall interview, which is done for the first time in Kurdistan.

This interview is notable and is conducted at a very crucial and sensitive time. The young questioners come from many cities of the Kurdistan Region are present from various backgrounds, universities, colleges, departments, and some of them are graduates.

Each one of them has questions. To whom are the questions are asked? To his Excellency the Prime Minister, who will be present here in a while and WILL respond to the questions directly. The questions are on various subjects. Light will be shed on the vision of His Excellency Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his cabinet on the elections as well.

If you are ready, let's welcome His Excellency Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

PM: Welcome. Thank you very much!

Presenter: Hello.

PM: Hello. Thank you.

Presenter: Thank you for this opportunity. Before we go to questions, I would like to ask you if you have something (to say) on this town hall meeting, which is for the first time in Kurdistan Region.

PM: I am very, very glad for this opportunity and I welcome all these dear people who are present. Such meetings, I believe, are very important. Sometimes we hear that officials do not listen. Therefore, I wanted to be here in front of you and listen closely, if you have any questions on the current topics of elections or about the state of affairs in the Kurdistan Region generally. Or any other questions that you have, I am here and willing to answer them.

Gaylan Sleman/ Student, College of Law, University of Salahadin, Erbil:

Reform is one of the strategies on the agenda of the KRG’s Ninth Cabinet. Gladly, remarkable and important steps have been taken, and it is praiseworthy and a source of pride. My question is about oil. The oil contracts could be reviewed if you are in agreement with the contracting parties, which is a legal matter and would be a positive development according to legal principles. What do you have to say about this, Your Excellency?

PM: Thank you very much Mr. Gaylan. Welcome! You mentioned a subject that we hear a lot about on a daily basis that is a matter of interest for the public. This topic is oil and gas. In the permanent Iraqi constitution, the administration of this dossier, the KRG responsibilities and the responsibilities of the Iraqi government, are stipulated. We believe the Kurdistan Region, according to the legal studies of experts, has fulfilled its obligations and never granted itself any more authority than what was entitled to it by the constitution.

Oil extraction consists of two important aspects. One concerns those companies that had come to Kurdistan Region and invested in the extraction. The other is related to the sale of oil, which is handled by some companies that have contracts with KRG, to which they bring back the revenues after the sale.

We sometimes hear figures [about oil] that are not true because anyone comes up with a number about the number of barrels that are extracted, or they say the oil price is this much and that is why the Region’s revenue is this much. They are not true. Those companies extracting oil have a cost, which is called extraction expenditure. Any company that comes to Kurdistan and invests has a contract, in which they include the duration an investor that has invested his/her capital will gain ‘return of investment’. The investor will also cover the extraction cost. Some of the money shall return to those companies. And those companies that buy the oil also have an agreement and contract with KRG, which stipulates the price pay to buy the oil.

If we compare the Region’s oil with that of Brent, they are not the same quality. The Region’s oil quality is less than that of Brent. So, the figures we hear about are not actually the price of the Region’s oil. Also, there’s the cost of transportation of oil from the fields to the carriers. This is in itself an extra cost.

Notably, the Iraqi federal government cut the KRG budget completely from the years 2014-2017, during which no amount of money was transferred to the Region. It means after cutting the budget, the Region made the decision. Therefore, stopping the budget is not related to the Region’s oil extraction at all. In reality, it is vice versa: the budget was cut before the oil extraction. The extraction was a result. The level of production reached a stage where it could help the Region for a while.

During that time, the Region remained without any budget. In order to provide salaries and cover operational costs, it had to borrow from those companies. They paid the loans to be able to buy the oil beforehand, so later the KRG could compensate them with oil. Hence, the loans received interest and they affected the price. That is why the Region’s oil price is a bit lower than what people think it is supposed to be.

These are the reasons, unfortunately. It could have been different if the federal government had abided by the constitutional principles and foundations. They should have struck a different deal with the KRG in that regard.

I can now say that those contracts have been reviewed after the cabinet began its work. We have reviewed all the contracts with the oil companies that extract oil. They spoke with the Ministry of Natural Resources on how to reduce the costs and extend the lifespan of the fields. We have also initiated talks with those companies that buy the oil, and we have been successful to a great extent in reducing those discounts that had been given to these companies. Therefore, a significant amount of revenue will return to KRG from these changes under the reform the government had done in the sector.

Dunya Jabar Kakayi/ Graduate of College of Agriculture, Sulaimani

It has been some months that salaries were distributed to (government) employees without any deduction. There is hearsay among people that this is because of the elections and that after the elections, the cuts will resume. The cuts have been removed for some months. What do you say? Will the salaries be paid without cuts after elections or will there be deductions again?

PM: Thank you. So, for all of you to know me, I swear to God I do not deceive. And it is not for this election. Let’s be patient. Let me tell you something: most of the attacks on this government are political. Otherwise, those who have these grievances know that very well – I am not talking about citizens, I’m talking about those who spark that controversy and misinform people – come and say the government removed the cuts for the elections. And these are not cuts. I have never said we would cut the salary. It was not a personal decision. It was the decision of KRG Council of Ministers. And there are those who do not want to bear the responsibility because of the elections. I am not afraid of taking responsibility. Even if I am alone, I will bear the reasonability. I want to tell you that we had previously said that most of our available budget would go to citizens. If the Iraqi government did not send any budget, and our share did not meet the demands, where shall we get it? This is the question we should ask.

Let’s talk about some figures. According to the Iraqi government’s budget, the Region’s share was supposed to be more than what had been sent. Since the inauguration of this cabinet, there was no budget for 13 months except the last two months which witnessed a transfer of 200 billion IQD ($137 million) to the Region. Is this the share of the KRG? No. Then, they come and say it is the KRG’s fault because they had not handed over the oil and that is why the Iraqi government had not sent the budget. Let me correct this which is not true. The KRG’s budget is much more than that. It is $90 million, which the Iraqi government was supposed to have sent to the KRG if it released the full share. The Iraqi government had accounted all of the Region’s oil and its domestic revenues even more than what they are, and they had cut them and said ‘this is your share and the rest is my right and will not send you.’ You do not go and physically hand over a barrel. They have cut from us based on the price of it. And they say after the deduction, 200 billion IQD is remaining. This is not true and it is more than that. If we calculate it, the remaining share is much more than that.

The Iraqi government has specified the remnant to be 200 billion IQD. And they say ‘we will only send that amount now.’ We said no problem. What did we do? We initially began reforms. Reforms in what? We could not increase the sources of revenues. It is still this amount of oil we have. It is still the domestic revenues and the trade. Let’s not forget this.

Let me talk about what we have faced. Why did we face that? Why did we not have that budget? Since the inauguration of the cabinet, due to the reasons I mentioned earlier, including the four-year-long cut of the budget, the fight against ISIS, the drop in oil prices. These are all factors that put the government in debt. In the beginning of this administration, we were left with a multi-billion-dollar debt.

Then we began our reforms in the economic sector and all the other fields. We doubled the domestic revenues in the early months not by increasing sources of revenues, but just by reorganizing what was at our disposal and turning it into a source of revenue and returning it to citizens instead of having it spent for the interest of some people or parties.

Then later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which caused oil prices to crash to less than $10 per barrel. And trade exchanges stopped between countries and the global economy collapsed. There were no revenues from border crossings and oil, and the Iraqi government did not send any budget.

Shouldn’t someone ask how could the government stand on its own feet? How could they manage this situation without any revenues? And what did we do? We could go and take loans; I could go and take some billion-dollar debt and lessen the weight on my shoulders by paying the salaries through borrowing. Is this a solution? It is avoiding responsibility; it is throwing responsibility to the next generation because the loans would have been a burden on the future cabinets and generations. We were able to manage it. It is true that we could not pay the salary fully. But at least through the available budget, we were able to pay 79 percent of the salaries. Coupled with our continuous talks with the Iraqi government, we were able to prove that it is not the KRG’s fault, which fulfilled all of its obligations and duties to the constitution and the federal movement. We later saw the decision was political.

You should also ask yourselves this question: are we willing to give up on everything for the sake of salary? Then what was our struggle for? We asked for our national identity, entity, land, equality, preservation of the blood of Peshmerga and Anfal. These are the rights that identify us. Are willing to cease all of these for salary?

And for those that spark this question in the society that the government pays the salary because the elections are ahead, it is not true and they are not because of the elections. If we have salaries, we will even pay back the unpaid ones. If we do not have the salary, I promise the citizens will be the priority. You cannot imagine to what extent the government expenditures have been decreased, to the point that they only cover operational costs because we wanted to spend what is available for people. Thanks to God, economic revitalization has begun again. I want to thank the private sector that rescued the government and did not let the projects and/or the economic activities in Kurdistan come to a halt. That assisted us. And it was a good experience for us to stand on our own feet. I reiterate to you that if there are no political obstacles and this antagonism against the Region stops, we could do much more than that.

Presenter: Thank you. The subjects that His Excellency talked about are clearly great concerns and were significant challenges. And they gave you gray hair.

PM: It is not a problem. What is important is that someone has to do the job. I thank you. I thank all citizens, despite all the grievances they had, they endured and supported the government. If there was no support, I would not be here now. And we could not confront all these issues. Before anything else, it was your endurance that empowered us to defend your rights.

Mohammad Awni/ Student of Dentistry, International Tishk University, Erbil

Thank you for this beautiful opportunity. My question is: as we live in the age of technology, most of the paperwork at the government offices are performed classically and routinely by hand and with paper. Your Excellency, do you have any plans to take advantage of the technology to standardize the government’s affairs?

PM: Thank you very much, Dear. Welcome. We have published a book about the government’s reforms, have you seen it? It is very brief and includes all of that.

For your information, what you just talked about we had initiated since the beginning of the cabinet to have a digital government and provide services to the people in a quick digital way in order to minimize red tape and facilitate the management of affairs.

What has been digitalized is all transparent. No ministry can independently strike a deal if it does not enter into the portfolio. These things are all controlled in every form. We have recently talked about this. To issue driving license, for example, what have we done?

Firstly, we have delegated the power to local authorities in districts, subdistricts, and autonomous administrations instead of centralizing them inside provinces. We have deployed these in many places. They are all digitally connected to the ministries and relevant entities. This is a process that cannot be completed overnight. Even company registration previously could take one, two, or three months. Now, it is done within a day. Previously, it required $3,000 to $4,000. Now, it only needs $200.

I wish you could follow that further. It could be partially due to the government’s fault that it had not been able to convey this message to the people. Let me make this complaint to our government. Such achievements that are very, very remarkable must be conveyed to people.

I hope it is part of the program to convey this great news to the people. Rest assured that we have not yet reached the final stage. And we give special attention to the digitalization of the services, so we save time for people and their work us run smoothly and transparent, so there isn’t any room left for corruption.

Mohammad Sa’aad

What is your opinion on the future of Kurdistan? What are you going to do for it? What is the future of youth regarding employment and job opportunities?

PM: I am very optimistic about the future of Kurdistan. We have passed many difficult and unpleasant stages. It is time for us to unite for a more prosperous, stable, and developed Kurdistan. I believe we can do that. We can do that through the reform steps that are taken. And also, through your efforts. I again say: do not think this country has another owner. No one owns this country except you. Each citizen owns this country. Our problem is that a culture was spread to say this country is owned by one person, so this is not for our youth and they shall leave and go somewhere else. No love and sense of belonging left for this land. This caused a sense of disappointment among the youth. Before anyone else, you shall change that culture because it is no one’s country but yours. You shall never leave your country for anyone else. You should hold the ownership of it and participate in building it. And what is left for the government is how to best meet your expectations and better serve you.

When elections approach, it is the time of assessing the government. An entity or party that has served well shall be awarded. If you do not like them, it is your right to change it according to your preferences, likes, and the kind of country you want to see. Be the judge. Be empowered in building and creating the kind of country that you want to have in the future. Do not underestimate your power. The strongest power of this country is the people’s power. The power of your voice. If you do not participate [in elections] and vote, other people will vote instead of you and it might not be what you want. I believe in our abilities as well as yours, so we can have a beautiful and developed country.

Presenter: In order to complete the question, how important is the youth awareness about voting so it cannot be wasted?

PM: It is very important for youth to be aware. No matter how many times I repeat this, you are the future of this country. The future leaders of this country are you. The managers are you. If you do not pave the way from now on for your future, who is going to do so? You shall do it. Your voice is extremely important. But vote fairly. I have said that many times. I would like to talk about this as a friend, as sisters and brothers: making an individual is the most important thing; thinking is the most important thing. Do not act upon what I say if you are not convinced. Do not decide based on what someone says. Decide based on actions. Make sure the person who makes a promise is actually realizing it. Is it practically implemented or not? You are the best judges. You can do that assessment. You have the straight road in front of you. Anyone who wants to derail, you should not let that happen. Nor should you let anyone hamper your way. The right way is in front of you. You decide which way to take. That is why I ask you again to think and decide based on your beliefs. Make sure the one you vote for can be at your service and defend you. Who can sacrifice for his country’s public interest, not vice versa? It is all in your hand. And I hope all of you, who are smart and understanding, can help in opening that right way and ramp up our steps. I don’t want that to be taken as advice, but rather as a friendly talk between us.

Areen Ibrahim/ Student of International Relations, University of Hawler, Kurdistan (UKH), Sulaimani

Your Excellency talked about political participation, particularly youth political participation. We are definitely aware that participation has declined in Kurdistan and is declining. Your Excellency, what have you done to increase participation in politics, particularly in the electoral process which is approaching?

PM: Thank you very much Ms. Areen. I hope my presence here is part of what we have been doing [for the youth]. I want you to be the decision-makers. Why is the youth abstaining? I do not want others to decide upon your fate. Someone has told the youth that your voice does not matter. You do not even exist. That is why youth abstained. The youth shall be more aware and conscious than that. They shall be the decision-makers. They shall not listen to anyone that tells them what they should or shouldn’t do. If one comes to you and says do not participate in elections, why? Why do you have the right to vote but I shall not have the same? Those politicians, who show off based on creating hatred, antagonism, and making another seem bad, actually do not have anything to offer. And those who speak against other parties and say because someone made that mistake, you should vote for me, [I ask] why would I vote for you? Who knows, you might be worse? Tell me what do you have better? The competition should be on who can serve more, who can do it better, and that is not done by speaking. Therefore, they avoid this subject because when it comes to actions, they have not nothing to act upon.”

One might come and say, if Kurdistan is attacked by an enemy, I will defend you. They cannot say that because they did not defend it. We were attacked and they did not defend it. Those who defended will proudly come and say that we did it, we sacrificed and we will do it again. We will do what is in our capability for this Kurdistan. And I will sacrifice for Kurdistan in order to be prosperous. Let this meeting be the one, and I am making a brotherly request. Participate. If you do not participate, where will you go? If Kurdistan is destroyed, you will be refugees in a neighboring country. Or you will say we will go to Europe. I am not against leaving. You shall leave for learning; to gain more experience, not to compare it with your country in terms of which is more beautiful. No country can compete with yours. We shall love this country as our mothers. And it is your duty. I urge you not to severe your relations with this country because of me or anyone else because you own this country and no one else.

Niyan/ Student of Medical College, Duhok

The presence of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the mountains, villages, and nature of the Kurdistan Region have reached a [concerning] stage. Many residents of these areas are leaving their places. Is there any plan to deal with that? And if there’s a plan, what have you reached upon so far?

PM: We are more than anyone else concerned about our people. We have our own land, people, and Kurdistan. We do not think there is anyone else more passionate about this country than us, so they talk about nationalism for us. If the PKK wants to be in Kurdistan as any other Kurd or a guest, they are more than welcome. But they come and act as an alternative to the authority and violate people through not letting people to return to their areas; not letting farmers work in agriculture; and are against the government; establish courts; inflict pain on people; and be a reason to draw Turkish army to Kurdistan Region. If it was not for PKK, the Turkish Army would not be here. To liberate whom PKK is here? A liberated country does not need PKK liberation. They say in this land, Peshmerga should not operate. They implanted roadside bombs on Peshmerga’s roads; they fired rockets at Peshmerga’s vehicles; They martyred members of Asayish. It is true that we do not want to be engaged in intra-Kurdish war or fratricide. But a brother is someone who values his brother. An atmosphere is created in which if anyone talks about PKK, he/she will be accused of being anti-Kurdish nationalism. That is not true. We are serving Kurdish nationalism. PKK does not. What has PKK done? Tell me one achievement of PKK since its foundation that has served Kurdish people? We do not also want a Kurdish civil war. But we are also not willing to give up our achievement, which came into being through the sacrifices and struggle of thousands of our youth due to the wrong PKK policies.

Hanaz/ Student of American University, Duhok

Can we define corruption as a security issue if it is not eradicated? What threats does it pose to the Kurdistan Region?

PM: Corruption is the worst threat to the Region. It means that the one who is committing corruption is highly likely engaged in other illicit affairs. So, it is true that corruption is one of the biggest issues. Therefore, it needs to be resolved. We have taken many steps to eradicate corruption. I would like to mention a point. What is the point of corruption? Shall we take revenge from those who committed corruption, or shall we halt it and correct the bad people? They are two different subjects. What best we have done in this cabinet is that we had halted it to a great extent. I do not say we eradicated it, but it has been stopped to a great degree. It might still exist in some places and we are unaware of it. And I appreciate if someone informs us about the existence of corruption anywhere. The objective is to eliminate corruption. Those who commit corruption have an interest. And those who have interest have authority. The same will be an obstacle for the government and hampers its reform program and fight against corruption. In God we trust. But I want you to back us as well. Not only you, but the whole people of Kurdistan. When you fight corruption, obstacles will arise in front of you. When you confront corruption, there will be people trying to not let you succeed. I am not doing this for myself. I am doing it for the people of Kurdistan. I am doing it for poor and deserving people. I am looking forward for the people of the Kurdistan Region to help us succeed in this sacred effort. Corruption is a very big threat. If it is not bigger than a security issue, it is definitely not less.

Presenter: I would also like to ask His Excellency Mr. Masrour Barzani to make a promise that this will not be the last interview or town hall.

Shawbo Kaywan/Slemani

My question is different than political subjects. I would not like to ask a political question. My question is: to what extent does the Prime Minister take care of his health?

PM: Thank you. I myself really like sports. From my childhood until adolescence, I try a lot. I was playing football. I really like horse riding. I also like swimming. I have not been able to do them for some weeks. It is a good reminder. I like sports and I believe it is very good because sports and a healthy body can help for healthier and better thinking.

Presenter: Your Excellency, let’s not upset artists. How do you look at the art sector in Kurdistan? Do you have plans to not neglect this field?

PM: I am a painter. I do oil painting on canvas. I really like art as a hobby. When I have time, I make art. Art is very important. I believe Kurdish artists are marginalized. The reason is we have not been able to pay tribute to them as they deserve. I have asked many times to send the issue of copyright to parliament to make a decision on it. The right of artists is protected, so people cannot illegally copy an artist’s or a singer’s property. This shall be protected by the government.

We should not only think that there has to be an authority that takes measures against wrongdoing. We shall establish a culture for not committing in wrongdoing.

Zagros/ College of Linguistics, University of Duhok

My question is to KRG ninth cabinet. Is there a plan for the small-to-medium enterprises of the Kurdistan Region’s people, so they are supported and become an opportunity for the youth?

PM: Yes. If you remember, a while ago, I went to Sulaimani. I visited one of the centers that helps small enterprises for the youth, private sector, and small businesses. I also requested this university to assist in initiating small businesses. I believe small-to-medium businesses provide more job opportunities than big businesses for people because big businesses might have high productions, but the employees and staff working there might not be able to receive people’s applications. And there is no change or diversification of business. We have plans and decreed universities. I have also formed a group in my government and in my office to help young people with ideas who wish to turn it into a business. I personally like to support this idea and continue to do so.

Last message of Prime Minister

I hope you are all successful. I hope you do not exchange your love for the country with anything else. It is a duty for us to love our country as our mothers. Protect it. Protect the environment and the land as well. Respect that prestigious history that has allowed us to freely live in an entity and country. It is true that all of our hopes are not realized. In order for us to take better steps, we shall all have a sense of responsibility. Be responsible in order for us all to make this country more developed and stable. I thank you a lot. I hope you participate in the elections. And vote for that party that you believe can serve this country.

Presenter: On behalf of you, I highly thank Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of Kurdistan Region who took part in Town Hall, which is a nice and different model. I appreciate their cooperation, and I hope it is not the last interview, so high-ranking officials without any obstacle can deliver their voices. Thank you very much again for those guests who came from various cities of Kurdistan. Welcome again. We will meet in another program.

PM: Thank you very much, Thank you Mr. Yadgar. Stay safe.