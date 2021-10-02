VIDEO: Iraqi airstrike kills 8 from ISIS sleeper cells in disputed Kirkuk province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi forces announced the killing of eight members of ISIS sleeper cells in an air assault launched the previous day in the disputed province of Kirkuk.

"8 terrorists were killed in Kirkuk province in a security operation" read a statement, specifying that it had been carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Iraqi Air Force.

He added that the strike was carried out on Thursday after "the agency's intelligence units were able to monitor the path of these terrorists and gather sufficient information about them."

Rasool did not specify the location in which the operation was carried out.

ISIS cells continue to carry out insurgency-style attacks, especially in rural parts of territories, like Kirkuk, that are disputed by Baghdad and the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

A statistic obtained by Kurdistan 24 shows that ISIS launched 4,887 attacks on security forces and civilians in Kirkuk in less than four years.

Iraqi security forces and Kurdish Peshmerga have recently formed a number of joint cooperation centers to try to bring stability to the areas. There are also plans to form additional joint brigades across the disputed territories.