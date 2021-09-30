Iraq grants UN ‘read only’ access to its electoral data

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced that last week it had issued in a three-point decision granting the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) access to all its electoral data for the upcoming vote on Oct. 10, but that UN officials will only be able to study results, not alter them.

“Allowing the Office of United Nations Electoral Assistance Team to see all electoral data for the two electronic systems (EIS) and (EDAS), according to read only permissions,” read the decision.

“Allowing the Office of United Nations Electoral Assistance Team to read only the tables of electronic files to catch all changes and special activities (LOG FILES) in the election management and archiving system,” the second point of the decision read.

IHEC’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved this decision after receiving a letter from UNAMI’s Electoral Assistance Office that requested the access as part of its program to observe and assess the election.

The decision then stated that it would allow “the export of results data to the results server in an encrypted file with a form (JSON), from the electronic election management system, which contains the primary election results after matching the data and enabling the Office of United Nations Electoral Assistance Team to be informed with the matching mechanism and deliver a copy of the encrypted file.”

Earlier on Saturday, Iraq's High Electoral Security Committee announced on Saturday that the nation's security forces have entered a state of emergency as part of plans to secure the vote.

The head of the committee, Lieutenant-General Abdul-Amir al-Shammari, told reporters at a press conference in Baghdad that the commission "has completed all its preparations to protect both registration and polling centers and designated warehouses in Baghdad and the provinces," noting that the security forces are ready for election day.