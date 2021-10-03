PM Barzani discusses 9th cabinet reforms with EU representative in Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday discussed his cabinet’s reforms with the European Union’s envoy to the autonomous region, including economic diversification and accelerating strategic projects.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s discussion came during his meeting with the newly inaugurated Marie Paret, head of the EU Liaison Office in Erbil, in which the two discussed the upcoming Iraqi elections on Oct. 10, Erbil-Baghdad relations, the ninth cabinet’s reform progress, and EU-Kurdistan ties, according to a press release from Barzani’s office.

The Kurdish prime minister also congratulated Ms. Paret on her new position and responsibilities.

Premier Barzani explained his cabinet’s reform progress with the European official, particularly in diversifying the economy and improving public services, the release noted.

The European official expressed the EU’s willingness to develop ties with the Kurdistan Region.