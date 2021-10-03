PHOTOS: Erbil launches campaign showcasing successful businesses started by Kurdish women

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An inspirational exhibition campaign launched in Erbil featuring success stories of women who have established their own businesses in which they produce and market handmade products.

The campaign was organized by the Kurdistan Region’s Department of Foreign Relations and Department of Media and Information, with the aim of promoting the businesses developed by women and allowing them to flourish.

“As the media department in the government, it’s our responsibility to bring to light these successful examples of women in the Kurdish society so they can be an inspiration to others who wish to follow their example,” Kurdistan Regional Government Spokesperson Jutyar Adil told Kurdistan 24.

Adil explained that it is not an easy task to create one's own business, but “these women showed us that if you depend on yourself, you can set an example for others to follow. It is on us as the government to create the proper environment to support such projects and make them stand out.”