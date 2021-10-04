In campaign message, Kurdistan PM calls for implementation of Iraqi Constitution

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday called for the implementation of all articles of the Iraqi Constitution at an Erbil campaign event for the upcoming federal election.

"We call for the implementation of all the provisions of the Constitution and a return to the principles of true partnership, consensus, and balance," said Barzani, who is a leading member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Kurdistan's message to "our brothers and sisters in all parts of Iraq...is one of peace and coexistence," the premier added, noting further the need to rebuild the war-torn country and continue to exert efforts towards stability.

Barzani also stated in a message directed at Iraqi provinces outside the Kurdistan Region that electing KDP candidates would help spread the successful experiences of the Kurdish region to the rest of the country.

"Under the leadership of President Masoud Barzani, the Kurdistan Region has been, and will remain, a haven for all components in all regions of Iraq."