Woman establishes female-led real estate agency for first time in Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Even though the real estate business is mostly a male-dominated field in the Kurdistan Region, Mina Merduk and three of her female colleagues successfully established and now manage a real estate agency in Erbil.

Merduk and her staff have been operating the business for a year. Their office has a prominently displayed sign that proudly declares it is “The First Real Estate Managed by Women.”

Having previously worked as a real estate agent for two years in Turkey, Merduk says she would like to see more women like herself in the field.

“It is time for women to know that they can do any kind of business, even better than men,” she said.

In addition to diversifying the business’s environment through the participation of women, a female-only real estate is helpful for female customers as well, said Kewsar Abdul Rahman, one of Merduk’s staff.

“They [women] can understand each other better as they are more detail-oriented,” Abdul Rahman said.

Real estate makes up one-third of the Kurdistan Region’s investment portfolio.

Interview conducted by Hero Mawludi