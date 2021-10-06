PM Barzani: KRG 'will remain a true and solid defender' of Yezidis

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani stressed ongoing support for the Yezidi (Ezidi) religious community on the occasion of their annual pilgrimage known as the Gathering and Feast of Seven Days.

Barzani extended his congratulations to all “the Yezidi brothers and sisters in Kurdistan and the world, and in particular to the Emir, Baba Sheikh and the Yezidi Spiritual Council on the occasion of Jamayi’s Day, wishing that they spend the days of Eid in an atmosphere full of bounties, joys, and peace.”

Also known as the Jamayi or the Ziyaret, the week-long observance is a sacred time when Yezidis make a journey to the Temple of Lalish to unite as one people. Lalish, the Yezidis' most holy site, is located in the Kurdistan Region's province of Duhok.

Barzani assured the Ezidis that Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) “will remain a true and solid defender of their legitimate and just rights, as it is working to provide the best services and everything befitting the Ezidis.”

“On this joyous occasion, the KRG is making every effort to normalize the situation in the Sinjar (Shingal) region so that the displaced Yezidis can return to their homes with dignity, and to reconstruct Shingal (Sinjar) in cooperation with the federal government and the international community.”

The emergence of ISIS and its violent assault on Sinjar in 2014 led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of members of the religious community. Most of them fled to the Kurdistan Region, while others resettled in neighboring countries or in Western states.