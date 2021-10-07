Politics

German, Danish ISIS-affiliated women and children repatriated from Syria

Der Spiegel reported that suspects were flown out on a military plane and handed over to diplomats in a US base in the region. 
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Women look after children at the sprawling al-Hol displacement camp in northeastern Syria, Oct. 17, 2019 (AFP/Delil Souleiman)
Women look after children at the sprawling al-Hol displacement camp in northeastern Syria, Oct. 17, 2019 (AFP/Delil Souleiman)
Syria ISIS Germany Denmark

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Germany and Denmark repatriated ISIS-affiliated women and children with US support in a coordinated operation on Wednesday, German and Danish media outlets have reported.

According to Germany's Der Spiegel magazine, eight German women and 23 children were repatriated. A number of them were arrested on arrival at Frankfurt airport.

The DR (Danish Broadcasting Corporation) confirmed the repatriation of three Danish women and 14 children. 

Dr. Abdulkarim Omar, co-chair of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Self Administration in Northern and Eastern Syria, also confirmed on Thursday morning that the German and Danish women were handed over to a delegation from the German and Danish Foreign Ministry after signing an official repatriation document.

Der Spiegel reported that suspects were flown out on a military plane and handed over to diplomats in a US base in the region. 

However, German media reported that it took months of negotiations between diplomats and the Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria.

Several European countries have been reluctant to repatriate citizens with suspected links to ISIS over security risks and domestic opposition. 

However, more Western countries have started repatriating women and children to their home countries in recent years. 

Last month Sweden also repatriated nine Swedish nationals.

Furthermore, last week the UN said it had developed an integrated approach designed to support states with third-country returnees at a sideline event at the UN assembly in New York held by the Iraqi and Dutch governments, UNICEF, and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive