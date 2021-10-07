Economy

KRG, South Korean aid agency launch $6 million project to digitalize procurement services

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Officials from KRG Ministry of Planning pose for a photo with South Korean Consul General in Erbil, July 15, 2021. (Photo: Zagros Fatah/Facebook))
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Planning and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) will launch a new electronic procurement service in the Kurdistan Region next month.

The project is digitizing procurement paperwork in the autonomous region. This will increase transparency and government accountability, a statement from KOICA said.

The South Korean government provided a budget of $6 million for the project.

The KRG’s Minister of Planning Dara Rashid said it is expected to be launched in November.

The enterprise “open[s] a new horizon” in the digitalization efforts of the government in close partnership with the South Korean government, he said.

The electronic system will provide consistent, up-to-date and reliable data on procurement processes.

After a month of working on the project’s last phase, a team of KOICA experts concluded their mission in the Kurdistan Region on Thursday.

