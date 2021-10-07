Politics

Iraqi parliament dissolved in runup to election

“It was the Iraqis’ choice to have early elections”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Main entrance to the Iraqi Parliament building. (Photo: Iraqi Parliament Website)
Iraq Iraqi elections 2021 Iraqi Parliament

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi parliament was dissolved on Thursday ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections on Sunday.

“It was the Iraqis’ choice to have early elections,” tweeted Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Bashir al-Haddad met with the parliament’s senior staff members and thanked them for their work during the last parliamentary term.

“The House of Representatives has performed its legislative and oversight duties, and we value the role of the Secretary-General of the Council and the work of the advisors and general managers throughout the parliamentary session,” he said.

Al-Haddad said they had done their jobs “in a patriotic spirit” and showed “eagerness to perform their work in cooperation and as a team.”

This teamwork created a supportive environment “for the work of parliamentary committees in approving important laws.”   

During a March 31, 2021, session, parliament agreed that it should be dissolved on October 7, three days before the October 10 parliamentary election.

