Erbil's new, strategic 150 Meter Road to be completed ahead of schedule: Minister

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The head of the autonomous Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism told reporters on Thursday that he anticipates the strategic 150-meter road project in Erbil to be completed before the end of 2022.

Minister Sasan Awni said in a joint press statement held with Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw on the sidelines of the extensive infrastructure project that promises to significantly cut down travel times in the Kurdistan Region capital city that, according to the signed contract, the road must be completed at the end of 2022.

Awni explained, however, that current progress made by the main contracting company suggests that it will be completed months ahead of schedule.

He went on to add that, despite the current financial crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and the federal government's repeated failures to release the Kurdistan Region's share of the national budget, the project continued at an impressive pace.

For his part, Governor Khoshnaw stressed that the completion of the project would noticeably reduce extended periods of time waiting in traffic, something with which Erbil's driving public has become all too familiar.

In February, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) inaugurated the first phase of the project and then began the second phase only months later.

When completed, the overall length of the strategic road will be some 70 kilometers, the sixth major road that surrounds Erbil in the form of a circular ring. Work has begun in five phases at a cost of up to $131 million, under the supervision and design of the engineers from the Kurdistan Region.

The first phase of the road extends 14 km and connects the Erbil-Shaqlawa roads and the Erbil-Baharka roads and will serve as a highway to take drivers to different parts of the city, to then exit to more residential roadways that lead to residential areas, shopping centers, and other local destinations.