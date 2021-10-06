Masoud Barzani sends campaign message to people of Kurdistan Region, Iraq's disputed territories

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish statesman Masoud Barzani released a campaign message on Thursday in support of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which he leads, directed at those living within the autonomous Kurdistan Region and territories with significant Kurdish populations that are disputed by Baghdad and Erbil.

The comments come on the eve of so-called "special voting," part of electoral logistics in Iraq designed to free up security forces to guard the vote. It includes security personnel, the displaced, and prison inmates, who will cast their ballots to chose the national parliament before general polling on Sunday.

"During the previous elections for the Iraqi parliament, the people of Kurdistan rewarded the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) for its nationalist and patriotic stances, its steadfastness and sacrifices," said Barzani, adding, "With the support and reliance of the people of Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Democratic Party became (the first party) at the level of Kurdistan and Iraq."

"In this election, too, I hope that the people of Kurdistan will return their support to the KDP."

Barzani called on "the citizens of Kirkuk, Sinjar (Shingal), and the rest of the Kurdistan areas outside the administration of the region [disputed territories], especially the masses and supporters of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in those areas, to participate with passion and enthusiasm in the elections and to respond with their votes to the illegal reality imposed on those areas."

Barzani also called on "the citizens of the Kurdistan Region, the masses, members, and supporters of the KDP to perform their national and patriotic duty and vote for the KDP’s candidates."

Barzani thanked the members and supporters as well as all party-affiliated institutions for their commitment to civic ideals and values ​​during the various recent competing election campaigns.

He concluded by voicing a wish "that the elections for the Iraqi Parliament will be held in a calm atmosphere free of problems, and that its results contribute to consolidating the principles of partnership, meeting the legitimate demands of citizens, and achieving the true will of the Iraqi peoples."