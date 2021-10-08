Politics

KRG calls on security forces to facilitate works of local, international journalists during voting process

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Members of Iraq's Kurdish Peshmerga security forces take part in early voting for the parliamentary elections in Erbil, Oct. 8, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan Iraqi Election 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Journalists and media workers must be protected and their work respected during the elections, said the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) affirmed in a Friday statement.

The statement came as Iraq and its autonomous Kurdish region on Friday opened polling stations to hold special voting for the members of the security forces, inmates, and internally displaced persons.

The KRG called on the security forces to help journalists and media workers do their jobs “freely and professionally” during special and regular voting, according to the statement.

The UN’s Iraq mission earlier Friday called on parties to hold an intimidation-free election in which Iraqis could vote freely for whoever they wish.

Read More: Iraq’s UN mission stresses importance of intimidation-free election

Over 1,750,000 members of the security forces are eligible to vote on Friday. In total, 677 inmates can vote, according to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Voting centers across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, opened up at 7:00 a.m. Erbil time and will close at 6:00 p.m.

The IHEC has designated 595 polling centers, which accommodate 2,584 stations for the special voting day.

