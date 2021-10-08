Politics

Election opportunity to rebuild country, resolve outstanding issues, says Iraq President

“We are awaiting an important, historic, and crucial election in Iraq,” President Barham Salih said in a televised address a day before the vote is set to take place.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Iraqi President Barham Salih is pictured during his televised speech on the eve of Oct. 10 elections in Baghdad, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo: Iraqi Presidency Website)
Iraqi President Barham Salih is pictured during his televised speech on the eve of Oct. 10 elections in Baghdad, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo: Iraqi Presidency Website)
Kurdistan Iraqi Elections

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Barham Salih said on Saturday that the vote marks an opportunity to rebuild the crisis-torn country and solving deep outstanding issues.

Iraq’s over 25 million eligible voters will have the chance on Sunday to cast their ballots in the country's election, brought forward by several months as a concession to popular demands of the October 2019 protests.

“We are awaiting an important, historic, and crucial election in Iraq,” Salih said in a televised speech on Saturday afternoon less than 24 hours before the polling centers open their doors.

The polling centers will open as early as 7:00 a.m. Erbil time and they will close at 6:00 p.m., according to Iraq’s election authority.

The early election is “an opportunity” to rebuild Iraq’s scattered state and solve its deeply rooted crises that had crippled the economy, Salih added.

Advance polling for members of the security forces and internally displaced persons took place on Friday, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) stating voter turnout stood at 69 percent.

The results of the vote are expected be announced to the public within 24 hours after polls close, the IHEC has said.

Related Aerticles
Kurdistan

KRG calls on security forces to facilitate works of local, international journalists during voting process
  2021/10/08 11:44
Kurdistan

Iraq’s UN mission stresses importance of intimidation-free election
  2021/10/08 10:54
Kurdistan

Iraq Election 2021: Special voting begins across country
  2021/10/08 07:24
See More
Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive