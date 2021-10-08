Politics

On election day, shops will be closed but no travel restrictions: Erbil governor  

As eligible voters head to polling stations on Sunday to cast their ballots in Iraq's fifth parliamentary election, "there will be no curfew" in Erbil, and "travel between provinces will be allowed," according to Governor Omed Khoshnaw.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
A man is seening walking with a stick in the main square around Erbil's Citadel in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, April 15, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed/AFP)
Kurdistan Iraqi Election 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During the early parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, shopping centers and retail establishments will be shut down in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said Saturday.

Over a million voters in Erbil are eligible to cast a ballot in Iraq's fifth parliamentary elections at 498 polling centers open their doors in the province Sunday at 7:00 a.m. Erbil time.

"There will be no curfew, and travel between provinces will be allowed," Khoshnaw explained in a press conference on the eve of the election.

The governor added that the city's municipality workers would begin removing election campaign posters and flyers Monday morning.

He noted further that media workers and journalists that carry permits issued by the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) "can cover the electoral process" in Erbil.

Over 25 million eligible voters are able to vote for more than 3,000 candidates that are competing for the 329-seat parliament.

