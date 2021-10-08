On election day, shops will be closed but no travel restrictions: Erbil governor  

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During the early parliamentary elections on Oct. 10, shopping centers and retail establishments will be shut down in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, Governor Omed Khoshnaw said Saturday.

Over a million voters in Erbil are eligible to cast a ballot in Iraq's fifth parliamentary elections at 498 polling centers open their doors in the province Sunday at 7:00 a.m. Erbil time.

"There will be no curfew, and travel between provinces will be allowed," Khoshnaw explained in a press conference on the eve of the election.

The governor added that the city's municipality workers would begin removing election campaign posters and flyers Monday morning.

He noted further that media workers and journalists that carry permits issued by the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) "can cover the electoral process" in Erbil.

Over 25 million eligible voters are able to vote for more than 3,000 candidates that are competing for the 329-seat parliament.