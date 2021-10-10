Kurdistan Regional Government announces post-election holiday for Monday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) decided on Saturday to make Monday a holiday for the region following Sunday’s Iraqi parliamentary elections.

In a statement, the KRG Directorate of Media and Information pointed out that many security forces are being deployed to protect polling centers during the election. Furthermore, many civilian government employees are also staying with the ballot boxes until all the votes are counted. In addition to this, a large number of people are traveling between provinces to cast their votes.

As a result, the statement said, “the KRG decided to make October 11 a holiday in the region.”

The holiday comes one day after Sunday’s general election day when the vast majority of Iraqis cast their vote in the parliamentary elections.

Usually, the day before election day, many people travel back to their hometowns to cast their vote. Then, the day after election day, they travel back to the provinces where they work and live.