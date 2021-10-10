Politics

Iraqi election process ‘going smoothly’: PM Kadhimi

“Vote for Iraq. Vote for the future.”
author_image Kurdistan 24
A disabled Iraqi elderly woman is helped to cast her vote during voting in early parliamentary elections at a polling station in Iraq's capital Baghdad, Oct. 10, 2021. (Photo: Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP)
Iraq Iraqi Election 2021 Mustafa al-Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi took to Twitter midway through Iraq’s parliamentary elections on Sunday to announce that the process was “going smoothy” and to thank Iraqi voters who have voted so far, urging more to do so.

“More than half way through the elections, and the process is going smoothly,” Kadhimi tweeted after midday on Sunday.

“Thankful for those who participated, and I urge others to head towards the polling stations to choose their representatives,” he added.

Iraqis are presently voting in the fifth parliamentary elections to be held in the country since the overthrow of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Prime Minister Kadhimi had urged a strong turnout for the election, hoping to avoid a repeat of the 2018 parliamentary elections, when Iraq had the lowest voter turnout due to widespread disillusionment with corruption and the political system among Iraqis.

“To all Iraqis: exercise your right, and duty, to vote and use it to create a new and better future for us all,” he tweeted earlier on Sunday morning. “I wanted to be the first to vote. Our future depends on our participation.”

