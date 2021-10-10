Iraq's electoral commission reports voter turnout rate

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission announced late Sunday voter turnout across the country in the parliamentary general election held earlier in the day.

The participation rate in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province was 43 percent, in Sulaimani province 38 percent, and in Duhok province 52.2 percent.

In provinces across Iraq, turnout was as follows:

Dhi Qar province: 43,5 percent

Najaf province: 41 percent

Babil province: 46 percent

Diyala province: 44 percent

Salahuddin province: 45.6 percent

Basra province: 41 percent

Developing story...