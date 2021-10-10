Politics

Iraq's electoral commission reports voter turnout rate

The participation rate across many provinces was under 50 percent. In Kurdistan Region's Duhok, the number was 52.2 percent, but turnout in Sulaimani province was 38 percent, according to an IHEC announcement.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi election officials conduct the electronic count of votes at a polling station in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region capital, on October 10, 2021. (Photo: Safin Hamed / AFP)
Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission announced late Sunday voter turnout across the country in the parliamentary general election held earlier in the day.

The participation rate in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province was 43 percent, in Sulaimani province 38 percent, and in Duhok province 52.2 percent.

In provinces across Iraq, turnout was as follows:

  • Dhi Qar province: 43,5 percent
  • Najaf province: 41 percent
  • Babil province: 46 percent
  • Diyala province: 44 percent
  • Salahuddin province: 45.6 percent
  • Basra province: 41 percent

Developing story...

