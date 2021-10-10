Iraq's electoral commission reports voter turnout rate
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission announced late Sunday voter turnout across the country in the parliamentary general election held earlier in the day.
The participation rate in the Kurdistan Region's Erbil province was 43 percent, in Sulaimani province 38 percent, and in Duhok province 52.2 percent.
In provinces across Iraq, turnout was as follows:
- Dhi Qar province: 43,5 percent
- Najaf province: 41 percent
- Babil province: 46 percent
- Diyala province: 44 percent
- Salahuddin province: 45.6 percent
- Basra province: 41 percent
Developing story...