Kurdistan's leading party increases seats in Iraqi parliamentary election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region's leading party has secured more seats in Iraq's parliamentary election compared to the 2018 vote, according to unofficial results.

According to preliminary results seen by Kurdistan 24, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has won around 27 seats in the Iraqi legislature.

The KDP took eight of Erbil province's 15 seats, nine of Dohuk province's eleven seats, one of Sulaimani province's 18 seats, one or two seats in the 12-seat Kirkuk province, and six to eight of Nineveh province's 31 seats.

Unofficial data seen by Kurdistan 24 shows that KDP has taken eight seats in Nineveh province. The party's candidates who are expected to have won are: Mahma Khalil, Viyan Dakhil, Majid Shingali, Ibrahim Qabo, Kafin Mazouri, Ikhlas Dulaimi, Shirwan al-Doberdani, and Ta'ma al-Luhaibi.

In Iraq's 2018 parliamentary election, the KDP won six seats in Nineveh province.

The Kurdish party is also likely to secure enough votes to earn at least one seat in other Iraqi provinces, including Anbar, Karbala, Wasit, and others.