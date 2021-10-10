Erbil launches campaign to remove election posters: Governor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Monday announced a campaign to remove posters and flyers for the early Iraqi parliamentary elections from public spaces, the governor said.

The move comes a day after the elections, which saw a record low turnout of only 41 percent among an eligible voting population of over 25 million, were held.

The campaign began on 60 Meter Street, where the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Erbil headquarters is located, Erbil governor Omed Khoshnaw told reporters.

Congratulating the winning candidates, Khoshnaw called on the political parties and their election campaigners to remove all flyers and posters from public spaces. The election campaign began in early July.

Under the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) regulations, all the campaign activities had to be ended 24 hours before elections began.

The Kurdistan Region branch of Iraq’s top election authority previously fined 15 candidates running in Sunday’s election for hanging their campaign posters on public traffic signs.

The IHEC released the “initial” voter turnout of the election early on Monday.

According to the initial result, turnout in Duhok was 54 percent, which was the highest among the Kurdish provinces of Iraq. On the other hand, Sulaimani province only saw 37 percent of eligible voters participate.