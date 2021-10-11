In call with Kurdistan PM, Iraqi President congratulates 'successful' election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a phone call from Iraqi President Barham Salih, who highlighted a successful election process in the region and the rest of the country.

Salih also congratulated Barzani on the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) showing at the ballot box. The KDP is expected to increase its number of seats in the Iraqi parliament compared to the previous election.

The two top officials, both of whom are Kurdish, affirmed that all parties and coalitions need to begin government formation talks "as soon as possible," a statement from Barzani's office noted.

Polling centers across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region closed Sunday evening after being open for 11 hours for voting.

All over Iraq, the "initial" turnout stands at 41 percent. That initial figure is less than the 2018 election's final 44.5 percent turnout.

