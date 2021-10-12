Economy

Kurdistan Region approves new project to develop services in rural Rania

author_image Mustafa Shilani
The Kurdistan Region's district of Rania. (Photo: Archive)
The Kurdistan Region's district of Rania. (Photo: Archive)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Rania

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Tuesday that it had allocated funds to implement a new service project in the largely mountainous district of Rania as part of ongoing efforts to develop and update the overall infrastructure of the district.

According to a government statement, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani agreed to allocate 382,900,000 Iraqi dinars ($262,000) for improvements Rania's Darwaza area.

The statement added that the amount will be disbursed in several phases from the investment budget of the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism.

It went on to specify that the decision comes within the framework of a sweeping plan of strategic projects that is one of the main focuses of Barzani's administration.

The city of Rania's population is roughly 100,000 and is surrounded by mountains, rivers, and lakes. Its economy is largely based on agriculture, oil refining, and mining. Common livestock raised there include sheep, goats, and cows. Beekeeping is also prominent in Rania, a city with a history that can be traced to the eighth century BC.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive