Kurdistan Region approves new project to develop services in rural Rania

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Tuesday that it had allocated funds to implement a new service project in the largely mountainous district of Rania as part of ongoing efforts to develop and update the overall infrastructure of the district.

According to a government statement, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani agreed to allocate 382,900,000 Iraqi dinars ($262,000) for improvements Rania's Darwaza area.

The statement added that the amount will be disbursed in several phases from the investment budget of the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism.

It went on to specify that the decision comes within the framework of a sweeping plan of strategic projects that is one of the main focuses of Barzani's administration.

The city of Rania's population is roughly 100,000 and is surrounded by mountains, rivers, and lakes. Its economy is largely based on agriculture, oil refining, and mining. Common livestock raised there include sheep, goats, and cows. Beekeeping is also prominent in Rania, a city with a history that can be traced to the eighth century BC.