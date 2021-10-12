Erbil security arrests man suspected of smuggling 10 kg of heroin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Kurdistan Region's capital province of Erbil announced the arrest of a suspect being charged with smuggling a large amount of heroin through the autonomous region's borders

The directorate said in a statement that its "detachments carried out an operation today, during which they managed to seize 10 kilograms of heroin in an area located between Erbil and Duhok."

Agents conducted a surprise search of the suspect's possessions along the road between Baadri and Shekhan. The man taken into custody is reportedly a resident of Hajiawa.

The statement pointed out that the detainee was referred to a criminal court for prosecution.

The sale or consumption of any controlled substances are strictly forbidden in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

To mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed annually on June 26, the KRG announced in June the arrest of 586 suspected drug dealers and users in the first half of 202.

Read More: Kurdistan announces nearly 600 drug arrests in first half of 2020; over 350 kg seized

Kurdish and Iraqi authorities often intercept illegal drug shipments passing through the country, mainly in the provinces of Basra, Diyala, Erbil, and Sulaimani, most commonly in towns and villages located near the borders of Iran and Turkey.

Most drugs are smuggled into the country through its porous border with Iran on their way to Turkey, Syria, and ultimately Europe and North America.