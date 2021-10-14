Unidentified gunmen raid Kurdish village in Kirkuk; steal seven mobile phones from villagers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of unknown armed men raided Liheban village in Kirkuk’s Sargaran sub-district and stole at least seven mobile phones from local villagers and exchanged gunfire, a local source told Kurdistan 24.

The incident took place on Wednesday night.

“They first raided our home and were looking for my father, who is a Peshmerga, but he wasn’t there,” a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Kurdistan 24.

The source also said the assailants even attempted to kidnap their grandfather, who is unable to walk.

The source said that five of the mobile phones the gunmen stole were from one house and the other two from another.

The identity of the attackers, who exchanged fire with the villagers, remains unknown.

The villagers suspect they were Islamic State (ISIS) militants, who are still active in the areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad.

Attacks targeting villagers in the outskirts of Kirkuk have increased recently.

