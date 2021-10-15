Turkish warplanes allegedly strike Kurdistan Region's northern Sulaimani province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Villagers and local officials in mountainous areas of the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province say they have come under heavy bombardment, reportedly from Turkish fighter jets targeting positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Friday morning.

The PKK, headquartered in the Kurdistan Region's Zagros Mountains, is fighting a decades-long insurgency against Ankara over Kurdish rights in Turkey.

Footage shared with Kurdistan 24 appears to show heavy airstrikes targeting Mount Asos, located in northern Sulaimani's Mawat district.

The bombardment began at 10:40 a.m. local time, Mayor Kamaran Hassan claimed on his Facebook account, adding that there have been no known casualties.

In the area, the airstrikes did not result in any causalities, the mayor added.

Fighter jets also reportedly targeted other mountainous regions of Pishdar district, also in Sulamiani on Friday, according to villagers who spoke to Kurdistan 24.

Turkey regularly conducts airstrikes using both unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), or drones, and/or fighter jets against the alleged positions of its archfoe, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has repeatedly called on Turkey and the PKK to take their fight elsewhere and not endanger local civilians, who have for years not only suffered the loss of livelihoods, substantial depopulation, and environmental damage, but also injury or death.