Iraq promises to resolve all 356 complaints of election fraud, irregularities in one week

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Iraq held national parliamentary elections on Sunday. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iraq Iraq Election Iraqi Election 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said on Saturday that it had received 356 formal complaints about potential fraud or other irregularities in national elections held six days earlier.

State-run media quoted the head of the commission's Complaints and Appeals Department, Hassanein Laith, as saying that the body had received 329 complaints for investigation regarding general voting that took place on Sunday and 27 complaints related to special voting, conducted the previous day to include security force members and prisoners.

Ali Saeed Jassim, the department's legal director, said that decisions on each complaint will be issued within one week, saying, "The commission will announce the final results of the elections after the appeals are resolved, and those who object to the final results can file complaints as well."

On Thursday, the Electoral Commission had announced the expiration of a three-day period for receiving complaints related to the early legislative elections.

Just over nine million out of the more than 25 million eligible voters participated in the elections, according to IHEC data.

